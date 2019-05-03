75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawyer from North Carolina wins Miss USA 2019

3 hours 28 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 May 03, 2019 6:07 AM May 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: USA Today

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina has been crowned Miss USA 2019.

Alejandra Gonzalez of New Mexico was the first-runner up, and Oklahoma's Triana Browne the second-runner up during the competition Thursday night in Reno, Nevada.

Kryst earned a law degree and an MBA at Wake Forest University before becoming a civil litigation attorney who does pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates. The 27-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, said during the final round that she was glad to be competing in Nevada because it's the first and only state in the nation with female majorities in both houses of the state legislature.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days