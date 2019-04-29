Lawyer fighting palm oil among 6 to win environmental prize

Photo: Miami Herald

BOSTON (AP) - A lawyer who helped protect forests in Liberia from palm oil plantation expansion and a community activist who prevented the construction of North America's largest oil terminal were among six people awarded a Goldman Environmental Prize for grassroots environmental activism.

The Goldman Environmental Foundation announced the winners of the annual award on Monday. The six winners were Alfred Brownell of Liberia; Linda Garcia of Vancouver, Washington; Alberto Curamil of Chile; Ana Colovic Lesoska of North Macedonia; Bayarjargal Agvaantseren of Mongolia and Jacqueline Evans of the Cook Islands.

Brownell, a visiting scholar at Northeastern University School of Law in Boston, says he was forced to flee the country over his fight to hold a Southeast Asian palm oil company accountable for its alleged destruction of Liberian forest and abuse of indigenous communities living around palm oil plantations