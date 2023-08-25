Latest Weather Blog
Lawyer: Father had hands up as police killed son
MARKSVILLE - A lawyer says body camera video shows the father of a 6-year-old autistic boy who was shot to death in his car had his hands in the air and did not pose a threat before police opened fire last week.
Mark Jeansonne is the attorney for Chris Few, who was seriously wounded when local marshals in the town of Marksville opened fire. His 6-year-old, Jeremy Mardis, was strapped into his seatbelt in the front passenger seat.
Jeansonne said "this was not a threatening situation for the police."
Jeansonne spoke with The Associated Press after a closed hearing for the two marshals, now jailed on $1 million bond. Thirty-two-year-old Derrick Stafford of Mansura and 23-year-old Norris Greenhouse Jr., of Marksville each is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
State police declined to comment on the video, citing the ongoing investigation.
