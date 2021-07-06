79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lawyer asks judge to reschedule former sheriff's deputy trial in child sex case

Tuesday, July 06 2021
LIVINGSTON - An attorney representing Dennis Perkins formally requested that a judge postpone his trial scheduled for next week.

Attorney Jarrett Ambeau submitted an application Tuesday asking for the trial to be moved, saying it would conflict with a separate death penalty case in which he is representing another defendant. Jury selection is set to begin in Perkins' case on July 12. 

A judge denied a request to move Perkins' trial date last month. Ambeau said at the time that he planned to appeal that decision. 

"I think she got the matter to continue wrong," Ambeau said at the time. "I have a death penalty case going on the same day in East Feliciana Parish which I've been hired for two and a half years before this event even occurred."

Perkins and his wife Cynthia, a former school teacher,are both charged in a high-profile child sex crimes case. The couple has filed for divorce since they were first arrested in 2019. A judge granted a motion giving them separate trials. 

