Lawyer appeals NFL no-call ruling after abuse case citation
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The "Nola No-call" lawsuit is back on, weeks after an attorney and New Orleans Saints fan said he was dropping it.
Antonio Le Mon sued the NFL over game officials' failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled against him earlier this month, and he said he wouldn't take it farther.
Now he's asked the court to reverse itself.
His motion says the ruling isn't based in state law but in a 74-year-old court decision citing English common law. In an email Thursday, he said he changed his mind after the Catholic church cited the NFL decision in a request to dismiss a suit against church officials over alleged sexual abuse.
