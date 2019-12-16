Lawsuits may offer fodder for Trump, Clinton attack ads

SAN DIEGO - The presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both trying to prevent the public release of videos that are critical to legal cases involving the candidates.



Trump's lawyers are intensifying efforts to stop the release of video of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee testifying under oath in a fraud lawsuit about the now-defunct Trump University. They told a federal judge in San Diego on Wednesday that the video could be used by the media and Trump's opponents during the presidential campaign.



Lawyers for a top Clinton aide used similar arguments to persuade another judge to keep video depositions sealed in a lawsuit about the likely Democratic presidential nominee's use of a private email server.



While the arguments are similar, judges may treat them differently.