Latest Weather Blog
Lawsuit: Waffle House grease seeped onto neighbor's property
Trending News
ANNISTON, Ala. - An Alabama man says in a federal lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage.
Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.
At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that's adjacent to Crook's property.
Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground. He says a combination of grease and sewage seeped on and under the foundation of his building, damaging it.
A Waffle House spokeswoman says the company is investigating the claims and will respond in court.
Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County, Alabama, earlier this month. Waffle House wants to have the case transferred into federal court.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Complaint filed in botched child rape case
-
Coach Brian Kelly shares his plan for the LSU Tigers
-
Harvey Adger, head basketball coach at Glen Oaks, notches 900th victory
-
Baton Rouge 10-year-old to compete in international Rubik's Cube competition
-
East Baton Rouge Parish schools work to find teachers amid nationwide teacher...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge