Lawsuit seeks release of Boy Scout sexual abuse files

3 hours 49 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 2:07 PM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who says he was abused by a Boy Scouts troop leader in the 1980s is suing to force the organization to release long-secret files containing the names of volunteers who were banned or considered risks for child sexual abuse.
  
Attorneys for retired police officer Richard Halvorson filed the suit late Monday.
  
The troop leader was suspended in 1987. The attorneys said he also worked as a schoolteacher and may have worked for another youth scouting organization.
  
The Boy Scouts have kept the files for decades. About 5,000 have been made public as a result of court action, but others remain confidential.
  
An email to the Boy Scouts seeking comment was sent Tuesday.

