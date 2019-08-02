81°
Lawsuit: Forced bar association dues are unconstitutional

Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawsuit filed against Louisiana's Supreme Court and the Louisiana State Bar Association says attorneys in the state are unconstitutionally forced to pay bar association dues.

New Orleans attorney Randy Boudreaux filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court. It says the state's requirement that attorneys join and pay dues to the Bar Association violates their freedom of speech and association rights. The lawsuit says the bar association sometimes takes positions on various issues that some attorneys disagree with and doesn't provide attorneys an opportunity to object to the association's various uses of the dues.

The association has not yet filed a response.

