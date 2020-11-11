69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards, officials by defiant Pastor Tony Spell dismissed

Tuesday, November 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff
Tony Spell

BATON ROUGE - A local pastor, who flagrantly defied Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order by repeatedly holding large gatherings at his church, filed a lawsuit against several local officials in May, but claims against the governor were dismissed Tuesday.

Tony Spell was seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction preventing Governor Edwards and the heads of local law enforcement agencies from arresting or fining him for continuing to hold services while the state order was in effect. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Central Mayor David Barrow were also named in the suit, but have since been dismissed.

On May 15, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church was denied the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the governor's stay-at-home order.

Tuesday, claims against the governor, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux were all dismissed with prejudice. Judge Brian Jackson said the court will decline supplemental jurisdiction over any state law claims and a separate judgment will be issued.

