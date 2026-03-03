Lawsuit filed against BRPD officer seen on video crashing into bicyclist

BATON ROUGE — A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against a Baton Rouge police officer who was seen on video crashing his police unit into a bicyclist at high speeds.

Attorney Lamont Hills announced the filing Tuesday on behalf of his client, the cyclist who says he was hit by BRPD officer Stefan Jones. The suit names Jones, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the city of Baton Rouge.

Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment Jones plowed into Dwayne Washington along Louise Street in March 2025. In the video, Jones can be seen on his phone while speeding down the street, moments before the crash. Washington suffered multiple shattered bones, a brain bleed and had to stay in the hospital for four months, undergoing multiple surgeries.

Hills will hold a press conference on Wednesday with more information about the lawsuit.