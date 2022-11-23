Latest Weather Blog
Lawsuit: College refused to hire coach with 'Jewish blood'
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A federal lawsuit claims the president of a private Baptist college in Louisiana refused to approve a football coach's hiring because of what he called the applicant's "Jewish blood."
Joshua Bonadona sued Louisiana College and its president, Rick Brewer, on Wednesday, accusing them of violating his civil rights.
The 28-year-old graduate of Louisiana College says he applied for a job as defensive backs coach at his alma mater last year and was interviewed by Brewer and the school's head football coach. The lawsuit claims the head coach recommended hiring Bonadona but was overruled by Brewer because of his Jewish heritage.
Trending News
Brewer didn't immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment. The suit says Bonadona subsequently accepted a coaching job at Hendrix College in Arkansas for less money.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Troubled Tigerland apartments fail federal inspection; tenants receiving assistance asked to move
-
18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
-
Dash cam captures moment when 18-wheeler went off road, into bayou
-
Paige-Rice Camera Initiative aims to put more surveillance in high-crime areas
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Plaquemine police chief booked for malfeasance after grand jury indictment
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...