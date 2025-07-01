Lawsuit claims inmate was raped by deputy previously arrested for beating handcuffed man

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit filed against the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff and two deputies says that a female inmate was raped by a parish prison guard.

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of an inmate known as T.N., says that Deputy Kristy Scott arranged a sexual encounter with the inmate and former Deputy Elijah Christopher. The lawsuit labels Scott as "THE PIMP."

It claims that Christopher would sneak the inmate out of her cell at night and the two would have sex in the parish prison's library. Despite being housed in a women-only wing, the inmate requested a Plan B pill from the parish prison nurse, which was given to her with no questions.

She said he promised her that he would help her get out of jail, so she complied with what he wanted.

The lawsuit says that after multiple sexual encounters, Christopher asked the inmate to sell drugs for her inside the correctional facility and admitted he was selling cell phones. He also allegedly asked the inmate to have sex with a different deputy, who is not named in the lawsuit.

Attorneys said that while prison officials were investigating the rape complaint, they found videos of Christopher beating a handcuffed inmate on his cellphone. He was arrested along with now-former deputies Noah Jenkins and Julius Conner for assault and malfeasance in office.