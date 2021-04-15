65°
Lawsuit: Bar negligent for serving man who later killed 8
PLANO, Texas (AP) - A lawsuit is accusing a Texas bar of negligence for serving alcohol to a man who later killed his estranged wife and seven other people at a Dallas-area home during a football watch party.
Attorneys for several of the victims' relatives filed the lawsuit Thursday.
The suit alleges the gunman, Spencer Hight, was drunk and nearly fell out of his chair as he drank vodka at the Local Public House in Plano in September. The suit says he later drunkenly drove to his estranged wife's home, where he opened fire. Responding police fatally shot Hight.
The lawsuit accuses the bar and its bartender of gross negligence for serving Hight alcohol.
Phone calls to the bar rang unanswered Friday, and a message seeking comment was left at a phone number believed to belong to the bar's owner.
