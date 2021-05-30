Latest Weather Blog
Lawmakers vote to open jury service to some Louisiana felons
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Some people convicted of felonies in Louisiana would be able to serve on juries for civil and criminal cases, under a bill sent to the governor’s desk.
The proposal by Rep. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat, won final legislative passage Thursday with a 23-13 Senate vote. The House earlier had narrowly backed the measure with a 55-42 vote.
Under current law, people convicted of a felony crime can only serve on a jury if they have been pardoned by a governor. Marcelle’s bill would change that to allow people convicted of felonies to be eligible for jury service if they’ve been off probation or parole and out of prison for five years.
Trending News
If Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees to the idea, the change would take effect in August.
___
The bill is filed as House Bill 84.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
In the capital region, Team Rubicon is ready to help victims of...
-
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their...
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies