Lawmakers to vote on bill that would issue new recreational districts for BREC

BATON ROUGE - Thursday at the capitol, Louisiana lawmakers will decide whether or not to support a bill that would carve out new recreational districts for the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, an organization that is commonly known as 'BREC.'

If the bill to 'break up' BREC passes and is signed into law, the organization stands to lose billions of dollars.

The bill in question would completely carve out new recreation districts for BREC by diverting a portion of taxes collected by East Baton Rouge Parish to Central and Zachary.

Senator Bodi White proposed the bill in hopes of giving taxpayers more control over their parks.

As White's bill moves one step closer to reality, on Thursday morning the House Committee on Cultural Affairs is set to discuss the potential law and decide if a division of BREC is the right move for the region.

BREC has an annual budget of $95 million, and is supported by property tax.

This all comes less than a year after property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish were provided with some financial relief on their tax bills when BREC's Board of Commissioners decided to approve a slight reduction to its millage rates for at least the next four years.

Comprised of 182 parks and other attractions, the new recreation districts for Central and Zachary would be governed by their own commissions, and include their own superintendents.

But there are a number of key players who are against the bill, these include Central Mayor David Barrow and BREC's current Superintendent, Corey Wilson.

Wilson explained that he feels the community is better served as one unified system, saying, "Central and Zachary will have a different park district, run by a different group. But they will still be using the zoo and the golf courses, which are funded by the other taxpayers who remain in the system. So, everyone will be impacted."

Senators pushed the initiative through in a 28-6 vote, and lawmakers will meet at the Capitol Thursday, May 20 to make the final decision.