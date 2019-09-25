90°
Lawmakers, staff to view whistleblower complaint
WASHINGTON (AP) - A whistleblower complaint that has triggered a renewed impeachment effort in the House will be available to some members and staff of congressional intelligence committees Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The House and Senate intelligence committees have been working to pry loose the complaint, which was withheld from Congress and started a firestorm over President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Lawmakers were hoping to review the complaint before hearings on Thursday with Acting Director of national Intelligence Joseph Maguire, and they have been negotiating with his agency to see it. The people were granted anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.
The complaint is in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
