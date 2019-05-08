82°
Lawmakers reject latest Louisiana medical marijuana rules

Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Lawmakers jettisoned the latest regulations Louisiana's agriculture commissioner enacted for the state's medical marijuana growers, nullifying the requirements.
  
The regulations outlined who's allowed in restricted areas, how visitors are handled and what video surveillance is required, among other things.
  
The House Agriculture Committee rejected the rules Wednesday without objection. Chairman Clay Schexnayder says Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain shouldn't have used an emergency process, saying the rules didn't meet the criteria.
  
Louisiana State University's AgCenter, which oversees one cannabis grower, criticized issuance of the regulations, saying it had no opportunity to voice concerns. The regulations were the latest issue in a contentious relationship between Strain's department and the LSU grower.
  
Strain could reissue the rules through a lengthier process allowing public comment or rewrite them to try to meet emergency criteria.
