Lawmakers question multistep voting registration for felons

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 February 15, 2019 1:59 PM February 15, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana officials say they have nailed down the voting registration method they'll use for convicted felons whose rights will be restored under a law effective March 1.
  
Some lawmakers Friday said the multiple-step process for the estimated 36,000 felons is too complicated. They also want more outreach to announce the voting rights restoration.
  
Lawmakers voted last year to allow people on probation or parole for a felony to register to vote if they haven't been in prison for five years.
  
Under plans devised by elections and corrections officials, felons will have to get a form from their probation or parole officers and bring that to their local registrar of voters office.
  
New Orleans Democratic Rep. Gary Carter suggested automating registration. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said that requires law changes.
