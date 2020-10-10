74°
Lawmakers propose bill to privatize air traffic control

4 years 8 months 6 days ago Wednesday, February 03 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

WASHINGTON  - Legislation introduced in the House would transfer responsibility for air traffic control operations from the government to a private, nonprofit corporation.

That idea is part of an overhaul in how Washington oversees the aviation system.

That new federally chartered air traffic control corporation would come under a board representing system users.

The bill also tries to speed up the Federal Aviation Administration's safety approval process for new aircraft designs and equipment.

The measure comes from Republican Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania - the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman - and GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey, who heads the aviation subcommittee.

