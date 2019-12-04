Lawmakers in Louisiana House take aim at Jindal travel costs

BATON ROUGE - Tired of Gov. Bobby Jindal's extensive out-of-state travel, lawmakers in the Louisiana House want Jindal's office to carry the burden of those security detail costs.



The House voted 55-35 Thursday for a change to next year's budget that would transfer $2.5 million from Jindal's office to the state police to cover the price tag of state troopers traveling with the Republican governor.



Jindal has steadily increased his national travel as he readies for a likely 2016 presidential campaign.



In a recent budget hearing, the head of the Louisiana State Police told lawmakers his agency spent $2.2 million on travel expenses related to Jindal's protective detail this year.



Rep. Ted James, the Baton Rouge Democrat who proposed the change, said the state police shouldn't pay for "the governor running for president."