Lawmakers could see veto session by mid July; Governor wishes to reject hundreds of bills

BATON ROUGE - Efforts to hold a veto session in Louisiana are in full swing over at the Capitol.

This is just one more record that runs decades-deep that Edwards is inching toward breaking since his 2015 election.

If the House and Senate hold the veto session in mid-July as expected, it could be the first time Louisiana has held a gathering of this type since the modern state constitution was signed into law in 1974.

While there are strong opinions about these bills that could potentially be vetoed, lawmakers of both parties agree that the governor doesn't understand the major support for a bill he rejected in particular.

That bill bans transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender.

Those who support this bill appreciate the protection of female athletes from "unfair competition," while those who disapprove call the bill "discriminatory."

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder says Edwards' rejection of the transgender sports ban prompted a veto session.

Getting enough lawmakers to agree to hold the veto session is actually easier than getting the two-thirds votes needed to overturn a veto.

The Louisiana legislature has only overturned two vetoes in modern history, but neither one in a veto session.

It's unclear if there's enough backing to override the governor's decision in a two-thirds vote.

Ballots to determine whether a veto session will be held or not are due July 15.