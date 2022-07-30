76°
Lawmakers back 1-year delay on new pediatric health centers

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 12 2016 May 12, 2016 May 12, 2016 11:24 AM May 12, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to block the creation of new Medicaid-financed centers aimed at helping "medically fragile" children.

With an 85-0 vote Wednesday, the House gave final legislative passage to a measure placing a one-year moratorium on pediatric day health care centers, not allowing any new ones into the state-funded program until July 2017.

The moratorium will begin July 1.

The bill by Rep. Rogers Pope, a Denham Springs Republican, heads next to the governor's desk.

Supporters say the temporary halt to new licenses will give the health department time to improve oversight for a four-year-old Medicaid program whose cost has grown to $30 million this year. The department is rewriting program regulations.

Opponents say the moratorium will deny specialized health services to disabled children.

