Lawmakers approve Superdome naming rights deal

2 hours 22 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, July 22 2021 Jul 22, 2021 July 22, 2021 10:19 AM July 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Legislators approved a 20-year deal that will give Harrah's Casino parent company, Caesars, the naming rights to the Louisiana Superdome. 

The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approved the deal, which has been in the works for months, on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are still being finalized.

Workers removed the name of the previous sponsor, Mercedes-Benz, from the dome just last week after the automaker's naming deal expired this year. 

This is a developing story. 

