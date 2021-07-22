90°
Lawmakers approve Superdome naming rights deal
NEW ORLEANS - Legislators approved a 20-year deal that will give Harrah's Casino parent company, Caesars, the naming rights to the Louisiana Superdome.
The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approved the deal, which has been in the works for months, on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are still being finalized.
Workers removed the name of the previous sponsor, Mercedes-Benz, from the dome just last week after the automaker's naming deal expired this year.
This is a developing story.
