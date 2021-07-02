Lawmakers agree to allow college student ID cards for voting

BATON ROUGE - In a few years, Louisiana college students would be able to use their university ID cards to vote in state elections, if the governor agrees to a proposal passed by lawmakers.



The bill by Rep. Randal Gaines, a LaPlace Democrat, calls for the higher education system governing boards to ensure that the student identification cards they issue meet voter ID requirements within less than three years.



Louisiana's community and technical colleges are excluded from the measure.



If signed, the new law would take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.



The Senate gave final passage to the bill with a 37-0 vote Wednesday, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards. The House earlier had agreed to the proposal with an 83-0 vote.