86°
Latest Weather Blog
Lawmaker tries to walk back 'consensual rape' remark
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state lawmaker says he misspoke on the House floor when he referred to "consensual rapes" during a highly charged debate on a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks, including in cases of rape and incest.
Republican Rep. Barry Hovis said in the chamber Friday that most of the sexual assaults he handled before retiring from law enforcement weren't strangers "jumping out of the bushes" but instead "date rapes or consensual rapes."
Abortion-rights supporters who attended the debate hissed in response.
Hovis, of Missouri's southeastern Bootheel region, told the Associated Press he had meant to say "date rapes or consensual or rape." When pressed on whether that made sense in the context of the rest of his sentence, he said he believes there is no such thing as "consensual rape."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Detectives want to 'have a word' with man after ATV stolen
-
Alleged cheating on state exams under investigation at Glen Oaks High
-
Baker woman still missing after six months
-
Ascension Parish passes controversial regulations for housing developments
-
Laine Hardy's music teacher talks shy beginnings