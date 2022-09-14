Law to better regulate safety at rental properties passed through Metro Council

BATON ROGUE - Devin's Law, an ordinance to make rental properties safer, passed through the Metro Council on Wednesday afternoon, nearly five months after Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed.

The ordinance was amended, and requirements to include cameras and lighting at rental properties would be optional, angering friends of the Page family who lambasted what they called a "watered-down" ordinance.

Mike Adams, an attorney for the Page family, said the ordinance should not have been amended.

"Nobody ought to be against providing more information, having rental properties well lit, or encouraging them to have cameras on their properties.

"It's not about the bottom line sometimes. It's about good government," Adams said.

Tye Toliver, Devin's mother, wiped away tears as she spoke in support of the stricter ordinance.

With gunfire a regular occurrence on her street, she said she asked the manager of the property she rented to release her from her lease, something she said was denied.

"I told them I need to break my lease because someone was going to get killed," Toliver said.

The amended version of Devin's Law was approved unanimously Wednesday.