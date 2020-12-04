Law firm plans to wrap investigation LSU's sexual misconduct policies in February

BATON ROUGE - An out-of-state law firm hired to look into LSU's sexual misconduct policies is expected to finish its review in February. In the mean time, school officials said employees will be trained in proper Title IX practices.

However, LSU says it's waiting until after that review is complete to decide whether it will take further action or discipline any of its employees in the wake of a bombshell USA Today report alleging the university mishandled sexual assault cases involving some of its student-athletes. The report alleged multiple employees were made aware of some of those allegations.

Scott Snyder, a representative with Hursch Blackwell, said the firm's review will be divided into two parts, and it will begin interviewing students and staff next week. The law firm will then make recommendations to LSU leadership based on its findings.

Interim University President Tom Galligan said during a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Friday that the findings of that review will be made public. He added that the university will also require employees to complete Title IX training by the end of December.

Galligan said LSU and Hursch Blackwell are still working out the details of their contract, including the cost.