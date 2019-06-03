88°
Law enforcement warns residents about jury duty scam

Monday, June 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about another jury duty scam.

According to the sheriff's office deputies are working multiple cases in which a caller poses as a deputy or law enforcement agent. The caller tells residents they've missed jury duty and must pay a fine to avoid jail time.

The caller instructs the victims to go to the sheriff's office headquarters "in an attempt to make the scam appear credible."

"Upon arrival, the caller tells the victim to stay in their vehicle and provide the account number to a previously purchased Green Dot card," authorities said.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't call prospective jurors, ask for personal information, or ask for money to pay fines over the phone. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5009.

