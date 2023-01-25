50°
Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames. 

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or how extensive the damage was. 

