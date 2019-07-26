Law enforcement teaming up with church to trade gas money for firearms

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office and New Hope Baptist Church are teaming up this weekend to take guns off the street.

"It was last year, two young men got shot about a block from the church," Reverend Leo Cyrus said.

Rev. Cryus is the pastor of New Hope Baptist where the Gas for Guns is being held on Saturday.

"Until we get these guns off the street, things are going to get a lot worse," Rev. Cyrus said.

People surrendering guns will be given up to $200 for their firearms, and they will not be questioned about the guns being handed in.

"I know, it's a small gesture, but at least it is a step in the right direction," Rev, Cryus said.

The Gas for Guns is Saturday, July 27, at New Hope on Greenwell Springs Road near North Ardenwood Drive from 9 a.m. until noon.