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Law enforcement searching Tangipahoa River for man who reportedly got swept away by current
ROBERT — First responders are combing the Tangipahoa River, looking for a man who reportedly was swept into the current Wednesday afternoon while fishing.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 4 p.m. of a person possibly drowning in the Tangipahoa River near Robert. Deputies believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away.
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A dive team from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting. Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, a helicopter and drone are also working in coordination with the search.
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