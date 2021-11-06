Law enforcement searching for woman who shot her mother multiple times in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS - Detectives are searching for a woman who shot her mother multiple times after an argument Friday.

St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputies said 38-year-old Ashley Sims shot her mother around 5:30 p.m. During the argument, detectives said Ashley Sims grabbed a gun and shot Vera Sims in the stomach and lower parts of her body multiple times.

Authorities did not disclose her condition but said Vera Sims was taken to a Lafayette hospital, where she is being treated for her wounds.

Deputies said Ashley Sims left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information should call (377) 948-8477. All calls are anonymous, and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.