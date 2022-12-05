69°
Law enforcement responding to Angola grounds for near drowning

1 hour 13 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, December 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ANGOLA - Law enforcement is responding to the Angola community after a near-drowning was reported. 

Sources say a child is being taken to a hospital around 8 p.m. after nearly drowning in a bathtub on the Angola grounds. 

No more details are immediately available.  

This is a developing story. 

