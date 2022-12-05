69°
Law enforcement responding to Angola grounds for near drowning
ANGOLA - Law enforcement is responding to the Angola community after a near-drowning was reported.
Sources say a child is being taken to a hospital around 8 p.m. after nearly drowning in a bathtub on the Angola grounds.
No more details are immediately available.
This is a developing story.
