Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics

Wednesday, May 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, law enforcement officers ran the capital area leg of the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run. 

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an international series of torch relays run by law enforcement leading up to each state's Special Olympics Summer Games. 

The final leg of the run will take place at Southeastern Louisiana University and conclude at the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics taking place there. 

The capital area leg of the run started at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

