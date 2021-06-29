Law enforcement officers spend evening playing basketball with neighborhood kids

BATON ROUGE - A community outreach program has restarted its effort to stem violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

TRUCE, an organization comprised of law enforcement and business owners, held a walk in the Glen Oaks neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office provided a basketball goal attached to a trailer to bring in more people. There was also a DJ and a mobile snow cone stand that followed the crowd through the neighborhood.

Retired BRPD chief and board chair of TRUCE Jeff LeDuff was one of the many current and former law enforcement officers at the event.

"Lots of folks came out. We give treats, but the big thing is the treats help bring the people to us. So, we can have the conversations about what's going on in their neighborhoods and what their needs are," LeDuff said.

"A lot of our moments were memorable today. Just seeing a lot of our young people having a good time, relaxed, playing basketball, kind of interacting with our law enforcement officers. I think that was important for all of us to come together as a community," said Aishala Burgess, executive director of TRUCE.

TRUCE also held a Gas For Guns event earlier this month. They offered gas cards for anyone wanting to turn in a firearm.