Law enforcement officers and community members pay respects during viewing hours for fallen deputy

GONZALES— Before funeral services for Deputy Charles Riley began at the Pace Center, hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered to pay their respects.

This comes just a week after Deputy Riley was shot and killed outside the Iberville Parish Courthouse.

Iberville Parish Chief Deputy Ronnie Hebert said he does not wish this tragedy on any other agency, and their department is taking the loss of their fellow deputy pretty hard.

“This is the first time in our department history in the history of Iberville Parish that we've had to do this, and I pray to God we never have to do this again,” Hebert said.

Law enforcement officers from around the state were in attendance, some traveling from as far as New York to pay respects to the fallen deputy.

Paramedics and firefighters also gathered at the public viewing. Blake Stone, PIO for Ascension Parish Fire District 1, said it's important to show support for one another.

“Even though we don't work directly with Iberville Parish, it still shows the love and support that we're still here for them," Stone said. "We're still for that family that's affected, and it just shows that we care.”

American flags were placed outside the Pace Center by the Patriot Guard Riders, a non-profit that honors fallen Veterans. They have volunteers like Michael Arcement across the country who attend services and support grieving families.

“It’s an honor for me to support and honor my fellow Veterans, whether they be Navy, Marine Corps, or Air Force,” Arcement said.

Besides law enforcement, community members came out to support Riley's family. A large group from the Shell plant in Geismar, who work with Deputy Riley's brother, said they were showing up in support of him.

“It just shows how tight-knit this community is, and to see that somebody lost their life in senseless violence," Tamichael Johnson with Shell Geismar told WBRZ. "We just want to let him know he’s in our prayers and we’re 100 percent behind him.”