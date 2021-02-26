70°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement officer fatally shot during high school basketball game
NEW ORLEANS - An officer was fatally shot during a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School on Friday night.
Witnesses report a man fired multiple gunshots in the school gymnasium, fatally wounding a Second City Court Constable who was working security at the game.
No information on a suspect is available. NOPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flu numbers down due to coronavirus
-
Plants may have a chance to recover after ice storm
-
Insurance companies dropping clients after 2020 hurricane season
-
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
-
OLOL partners with minority churches in North Baton Rouge to vaccinate those...