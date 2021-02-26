69°
Law enforcement officer fatally shot during high school basketball game

Friday, February 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - An officer was fatally shot during a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School on Friday night. 

Witnesses report a man fired multiple gunshots in the school gymnasium, fatally wounding a Second City Court Constable who was working security at the game. 

The officer, later identified as 38-year-old Martinus Mitchum, also worked as as a police officer at Tulane University, according to NOLA.com.

No information on a suspect is available. NOPD is investigating the incident as a homicide. 

