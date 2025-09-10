87°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement looking for thief who stole $470 worth of merchandise from Hammond boutique
HAMMOND - Law enforcement in Tangipahoa Parish is searching for a thief who stole $470 worth of clothes and other items from a boutique in Hammond.
The theft happened on Sept. 4 around 1:30 p.m. at Ruby boutique in downtown Hammond.
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish posted a photo of the thief walking through a parking lot, hands full of allegedly stolen items. The photos released were taken from behind and do not have a clear view of the subject's face.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the thief's identity can call 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What was found in Smitty's plume?
-
First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist...
-
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's...
-
11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9...
-
Bogalusa man killed, three others hurt in Livingston Parish crash Monday night