Law enforcement looking for stolen car connected to Hammond shooting, other crimes in Tangipahoa Parish

1 hour 58 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, January 12 2025 Jan 12, 2025 January 12, 2025 2:33 PM January 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish and police officers in Hammond are searching for a group of people who were riding in a stolen car Saturday night. 

The Hammond Police Department said officers saw the car when they were responding to a shooting around 7 p.m. Officers tried to stop the car, which was previously stolen outside of Hammond and has been connected to different criminal investigations in Tangipahoa Parish.

The driver and others inside were not caught. Officers followed the vehicle from Pine Drive in Hammond into Loranger. Anyone with information can call 985-277-5701.

