Law enforcement looking for stolen car connected to Hammond shooting, other crimes in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish and police officers in Hammond are searching for a group of people who were riding in a stolen car Saturday night.

The Hammond Police Department said officers saw the car when they were responding to a shooting around 7 p.m. Officers tried to stop the car, which was previously stolen outside of Hammond and has been connected to different criminal investigations in Tangipahoa Parish.

The driver and others inside were not caught. Officers followed the vehicle from Pine Drive in Hammond into Loranger. Anyone with information can call 985-277-5701.