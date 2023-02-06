58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement investigating horse collapsed, died in front of Southern University Law Center

55 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 7:58 PM February 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and animal control are investigating a suspicious incident after a horse collapsed and died in front of Southern University's Law Center. 

A spokesperson for the university said the horse is a personal animal that someone brought to campus. 

An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die. 

No information about the horse's condition or what happened has been released. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days