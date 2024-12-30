Law enforcement in East Baton Rouge, Iberville parishes crack down on new year's gunfire

BATON ROUGE — While fireworks are the expected way to celebrate the new year, law enforcement is watching out for residents choosing to fire guns instead.

This "tradition" can be very dangerous, flying bullets can penetrate vehicles, buildings, and bystanders, and it could end in a fatal accident.

"We ask you to be responsible because you're going to be held accountable," Baton Rouge Police spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. "We have had a tragedy that has occurred because a person's shooting in the air, the bullets come down and they strike vehicles, houses."

Last New Year’s Eve, Baton Rouge officers arrested several young men for firing guns in Edan Park, those bullets striking a nearby church daycare building.

BRPD said it will have zero tolerance for these kinds of celebrations.

"Just because you feel that it's a night and you feel that no one's paying attention just approach the situation just as somebody's watching," McKneely said.

In Iberville Parish, the sheriff's office is also increasing patrols.

"One of the bad habits that have started is not only do they shoot fireworks which are allowed in Iberville parish, but they're shooting their firearms and this is a dangerous act to do," Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Last year, the sheriff's office arrested at least three people for shooting off their guns when the clock struck midnight.

"We know the areas where historically they've shot these guns and were making sure we are heavily manned in those areas," Stassi said. "You can bet on one thing, we're going to be out there and if you do something wrong we're going to be close by."

Those caught setting off their guns will be cited, have the guns taken away and possibly arrested.