Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season.

Under the Montrell Jackson Foundation, the Baton Rouge Police Department along with the East Baton Rouge Sherriff's Office, and the Constable's Office joined forces to give back this Christmas.

"I think that the neighborhood kids need to see people helping others during this time," said Francis Brooks who stopped by with her two nieces.

The Montrell Jackson Foundation was created to honor it's namesake.

Jackson was a Baton Rouge police officer killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Members of the organization say they're aiming to build relationships between law enforcement and the community.

"It's such a blessing. I've been blessed to have so many sponsors year after year. It's just an honor," said Trenisha Jackson. "We put on different events each year along with police officers and we give back."

Although this year was a little different than usual with families driving up to collect their toys, the impact is still the same.