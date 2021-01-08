44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement converge on O'Neal Lane area in pursuit of suspect

1 hour 52 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 8:19 AM January 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan. 8) morning, shortly before 8 a.m., a heavy police presence was seen in the O'Neal Lane area, near I-12. 

Sources say officers with Louisiana State Police and Baton Rouge Police collaborated to pursue a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and then leaving the vehicle behind, attempted to evade authorities on foot.

At this time, details related to the incident are few, as officials are still responding to the situation.

WBRZ is in contact with law enforcement and will update this article as additional information is provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days