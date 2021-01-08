44°
Law enforcement converge on O'Neal Lane area in pursuit of suspect
BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan. 8) morning, shortly before 8 a.m., a heavy police presence was seen in the O'Neal Lane area, near I-12.
Sources say officers with Louisiana State Police and Baton Rouge Police collaborated to pursue a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and then leaving the vehicle behind, attempted to evade authorities on foot.
At this time, details related to the incident are few, as officials are still responding to the situation.
WBRZ is in contact with law enforcement and will update this article as additional information is provided.
