Law enforcement called in to quell Sunday night protest on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A large, peaceful demonstration occurred Sunday afternoon on the front steps of Louisiana's State Capitol Building in downtown Baton Rouge, but later that night a much more heated protest occurred on Siegen Lane.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to keep the crowds under control and prevent marches from spilling over into the street.

The crowds were gathered to speak out against police brutality. Their efforts were in response to the recent murder of an unarmed black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd was killed while being arrested by a police officer who has since been fired and arrested.

The crowds on Siegen Lane broke up around 1:30 a.m. Though no arrests were made during the incident, emotions ran high and by the close of the event, law enforcement were reportedly searching for one suspect.

At this time, additional information related to their search is unknown and this article will be updated as authorities provide more information related to the incident.

The gatherings on Siegen Lane and on the steps of the Capitol Building were two of many protests occurring across the U.S. throughout the weekend.

While many of the gatherings were peaceful, others erupted into violence and led to the arrests of at least 4,000 individuals.