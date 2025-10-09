Lauren Hawkins- Traffic/Noon Anchor

Lauren Hawkins is a news and Traffic Reporter who joined the WBRZ team in March of 2022. She works 2UNE- IN every Monday-Friday.

Hawkins loves waking people up to start their day positively. She takes her responsibility seriously in guiding people for their morning commute.

Hawkins created a fitness segment here at WBRZ called 'Get 2 Moving,' where she shows viewers all the ways they can become and stay active around the community. Lauren says that it is very important to incorporate healthy living into a person's everyday routine.

Hawkins was born and raised in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism.

“I’ve always been drawn to this career because I admire and care about the community. I love going out and doing unique stories on people, places, and things, as I’m always looking to help and listen. This profession works well with my personality- I never meet a stranger! I’ve always said that I wanted to do this since I can remember.”

Lauren enjoys working with her team at WBRZ, but when she isn’t working, she enjoys being near the water or out in nature and sweating off the day. She loves running, playing soccer with her son or just anything that involves physical activity.

“Good times with friends, family, and especially my beautiful son, are what I love most!”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenHTv/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurenhawkinswbrz2/