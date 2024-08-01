Lauren Hawkins - MMJ/Traffic Specialist

Lauren Hawkins is a news and Traffic Reporter who joined the WBRZ team in March of 2022. She works 2UNE- IN everyday Monday-Friday.

Hawkins loves waking people up to start their day in a positive way. She takes her responsibility seriously in guiding people everyday for their morning drive and potentially stops them from being late to work.

She also created a fitness segment here at WBRZ called 'Get 2 Moving,' where she shows viewers all the ways they can become and stay active around the community. Lauren says that it is very important to incorporate healthy living into a person's every day routine.

She was born and raised in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She is the former Multimedia Journalist/ News Anchor for Northshore News at the Southeastern Channel and has been awarded “Best of the South: Best TV News Reporter in the South'' and was a finalist for the Mark of Excellence Award, given by the Society of Professional Journalists. She has also recently been recognized as the "Best Television News Reporter'' in the south by the Southeastern Channel.

“I’ve always been drawn to this career because I admire and care about the community. I love going out and doing unique stories on people, places and things, as I’m always looking to help and listen. This profession works well with my personality- I never meet a stranger! I’ve always said that I wanted to do this since I can remember.”

Lauren enjoys working with her team at WBRZ, but when she isn’t working, she enjoys being near the water and sweating off the day. She loves running, playing soccer with her son or just anything that involves physical activity.

“Good times with friends, family and especially my beautiful son, are what I love most!””

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenHTv/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurenhawkinswbrz2/