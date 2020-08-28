Laura leaves zoo in complete destruction

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Zoo was among many businesses to suffer significant damage from Hurricane Laura.

More than 20 animal habitats, fences, roofs, and walkways were damaged when the wind snapped and knocked over more than 50 trees. No area of the zoo was spared.

The most devastation was to the path between the playground and the cougar habitat. Both cougars, Jack and Diane, were safe inside their indoor habitat at the time but their outdoor home suffered severe damage. The pair is now at another zoo until it can be fixed.

A post on the attraction's Facebook page details the destruction of many walkways and habitats with over 30 pictures.

"A picture may be worth a thousand words but the photos aren't enough to illustrate the devastation wrought by Hurricane Laura," the post said. "Thankfully all of Alexandria Zoo's living creatures, both animals and our staff, came through the storm safely."

The Audobon Zoo, Baton Rouge Zoo, Forth Worth Zoo, and Animal World in Texas are all assisting in the cleanup. The Alexandria Zoo will be closed until all damages can be repaired and it is safe to welcome back guests.